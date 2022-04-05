University+further+alleviates+COVID-19+policies

San Diego State President Adela de la Torre sent a campus-wide email regarding updates to the university’s COVID-19 update on April 4.

Separate vaccination and testing clearance is no longer required at the door of SDSU-affiliated events, including “mega events” of more than 1,000 people and large events of 250-999 people, as of April 1.

Beginning April 4, students who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and who require routine COVID-19 testing per the CSU system-wide policy will transition back to having negative test results on file every seven days, different from the previously required testing results on file at least every five days since the start of the spring semester.

Students, faculty and staff will no longer be required to show their green clearance medallion via HealtheConnect to access both the Dome and Love libraries after April 9. Student Health Services will continue to monitor clearance status for all SDSU community members.

Additionally, the library will provide full access to the general public in line with other libraries CSU system wide.

