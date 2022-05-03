Aztecs secure first conference championship since 2003 with 4-1 victory over UNLV

Senior Nnena Nadozie celebrates after clinching the Mountain West Conference Championship for the Aztecs against UNLV. (Photo courtesy of SDSU Athletics)

San Diego State University’s women’s tennis team won the Mountain West Conference Championship after a 4-1 win in the final over the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

“The team felt like it was our title to win,” head coach Peter Mattera said to goaztecs.com. “It was just a tremendous effort by this team.”

The title is the Aztecs’ first conference title since 2003 and automatically sends them to the NCAA Team Women’s Championship for the 23rd time in school history.

Going into the tournament, the Aztecs had two players named to the 2022 Women’s Tennis All-Conference teams. Seniors Bunyawi Thamcahiwat — who is No .78 in the national ITA rankings — and Tamara Arnold were placed on the all-conference singles and doubles teams.

The Aztecs’ road to becoming Mountain West victors started with a quarterfinal matchup against the University of Wyoming on Thursday, April 28.

In commanding fashion, the Aztecs defeated Wyoming 4-0.

The duo of senior Alicia Melosch and junior Cécile Morin secured a 6-2 doubles win followed by seniors Nnena Nadozie and Regina Pitts, who won in a 7-6 (3) tiebreaker to secure the doubles point.

Thamchaiwat, Melosch, and junior Julia Jordan then secured the win for the Aztecs by winning their singles matches before the others could finish.

The Aztecs were then matched up against Colorado State University in a semi-final battle on Friday, April 29.

Yet again the Aztecs dominated the competition, this time winning 4-1.

For just the ninth time this season, the Aztecs dropped the doubles point with only the No. 85 ranked duo of Thamchaiwat and Arnold picking up a win, with a convincing 6-0 victory.

Despite going down early, the Aztecs fought back and won four singles matches to secure the semi-final victory.

Nadozie, Arnold, Jordan, and Melosch were the four Aztecs to rally the team to victory with their consecutive singles wins.

The Aztecs were now Mountain West Championship bound in a matchup against UNLV on Saturday, April 30.