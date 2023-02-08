MIDWEEK PREVIEW: Softball hosts ‘Season Kickoff’ beginning Thursday; Tennis twin-bill and Men’s Basketball on Saturday

Fifteen events for the Scarlet and Black on the week, with five-game softball stretch the centerpiece. Lacrosse travels to the midwest, women’s basketball continues on road.

Every week The Daily Aztec will help San Diego State University fans get ready for the upcoming sports schedule with the Midweek Preview. Here is this week’s calendar of upcoming Aztec athletics events, all event times are in Pacific Standard Time:

Wednesday, Feb. 8

No. 25/23 Men’s Basketball (18-5, 9-2) at Utah State (19-5, 8-3), 7 p.m.

The Aztecs dropped to No. 25 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll but rose to No. 23 in the USA Today Coaches Poll following a loss at Nevada and a home win over Boise State last week. The Aggies are currently receiving votes in both polls; San Diego State won the previous meeting 85-75 on Jan. 25 at Viejas Arena. Utah State has won four of their last five home games against SDSU, taking the last three, and are 59-12 at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum since 2018-19.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Softball vs CSUN, SDSU Softball Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

San Diego State opens the season receiving votes in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll and USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll. The Aztecs return 12 players from last season’s squad, which won the Mountain West Championship for the ninth time in program history. CSUN was picked to finish fifth in the Big West and returns their number two starting pitcher from last season, graduate student Allie Gardiner, as well as sophomore first base/outfielder All-Freshman selection Kaylee Escutia.

Softball vs No. 22 Arizona State, SDSU Softball Stadium, 6 p.m.

The Aztecs had their NCAA tournament run end at the hands of the Sun Devils last season. Arizona State opens the season ranked No. 22 in the USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll and No. 25 in the Softball America Poll. ASU is the defending Pac-12 champion, and features a pair of players in Softball America and D1 Softball’s Preseason Top 100 player rankings in outfielders graduate student Annira Acuña and senior Jazmine Hill.

Women’s Basketball (18-7, 8-4) at Nevada (9-14, 6-6), 6:30 p.m.

San Diego State is currently in the midst of a season-long road trip, and dropped a 83-78 result at New Mexico on Feb. 4. Senior Sophia Ramos topped the 20-point mark for the 20th time in her career and first time this season in the loss. The Aztecs took the first meeting of the season against Nevada 80-70 on Jan. 5 at Viejas Arena. Redshirt-junior guard Alyssa Jimenez leads the Wolf Pack in scoring in conference play.

Friday, Feb. 10

Track and Field at UNM Don Kirby Invitational, all day through Saturday

Sophomore Shaquena Foote earned her first Mountain West Track Athlete of the Week honor after winning the 400m and finishing third in the 60m at the WSU Open and Combined Events last weekend. The Aztecs had two additional podium finishes at the event, with senior Danae Dyer taking second in the 60m hurdles and sophomore Ashley Callahan earning third in pole vault.

Lacrosse at No. 16 Notre Dame, 4 p.m.

The Aztecs open their campaign against a ranked opponent for the third time in four seasons. Notre Dame is coming off an NCAA tournament appearance last season, and is powered by two USA Lacrosse Magazine preseason All-American selections. Senior midfielder Casey Choma is a first team selection after leading the Irish in goals last season, while senior attacker and top point producer Madison Ahern earned an honorable mention.

Softball vs Notre Dame, SDSU Softball Stadium, 7 p.m.

SDSU redshirt-sophomore catcher/infielder Mac Barbara was named to the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Watch List; she led the Aztecs in 10 different offensive statistics last season. The Fighting Irish are receiving votes in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll and USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll. They were tabbed to finish fifth in the ACC Preseason Poll, with senior outfielder Leena Hanks junior infielder Karina Gaskins named Preseason All-ACC.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Women’s Tennis (2-1) vs Rice (2-2), Aztec Tennis Center, 10 a.m.

The Aztecs are coming off a 7-0 sweep of UC San Diego on Feb. 4, with every player winning their singles match (all but one in straight sets) as well as both doubles pairs that completed their matches earning wins. Rice will be facing UCLA at the Santaluz Club in San Diego the day before taking on SDSU. Fifth year Diae El Jardi has posted the best singles record for the Owls at 10-4, and has alternated between the No. 2 and No. 3 slot.

Softball vs Memphis, SDSU Softball Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

San Diego State was picked to finish second in the Mountain West Preseason Coaches Poll, one first place vote and one point behind Boise State. Memphis returns both of their primary starting pitchers, junior Hallie Siems and sophomore Mikayla Hoschak, as well as their top RBI producer from last season in sixth-year utility player Kendall Lee. The Tigers were picked at the bottom of the American Athletic Conference Preseason Poll.

No. 25/23 Men’s Basketball vs UNLV (15-8, 4-7), Viejas Arena, 1 p.m.

Senior Nathan Mensah led the SDSU in scoring for the second time this season in the 72-52 win over Boise State. The Aztecs won the first meeting of the season, also played in the afternoon, 76-67 on Dec. 31, 2022. UNLV will play at Wyoming on Wednesday before traveling to the Mesa; the Runnin’ Rebels have the third-best offense, but second-worst defense in points allowed during Mountain West play.

Women’s Basketball at San José State (3-19, 1-10), 1 p.m.

The Aztecs are currently in a three-way tie for second place in the Mountain West with Colorado State, who won the first meeting and visit Viejas Arena on Thursday, Feb. 16, and Wyoming, who SDSU swept in the season series. The Aztecs will be looking for the season series sweep against the Spartans after winning 59-39 on Jan. 28 at Viejas Arena. In that game sophomore forward Marisa Jones-Davis notched her second double-double of the season for SJSU.

Men’s Tennis (1-1) vs Santa Clara (3-2), Aztec Tennis Center, 1 p.m.

San Diego State picked up their first win of the season, a 5-2 result against University of San Francisco on Jan. 21. Junior Johannes Seeman, senior Chikaya Sato, sophomore Alexander Mandma and junior Andre Saleh all earned straight-set wins in singles; the pairs of Seeman and freshman Eugenio Gonzalez Fitzmaurice, and junior Bora Sengul and Mandma notched doubles wins. Santa Clara most recently picked up a 4-0 win over Seattle University on Feb. 4.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Lacrosse at Marquette, 10 a.m.

SDSU opened their second season as an independent with a 21-7 win in an exhibition game against Claremont-Mudd-Scripps on Feb. 4. Leading point producer senior attacker Mary Shumar returns for Marquette, as well as leading goal scorer senior attacker Shea Garcia. This will be San Diego State’s first ever trip to Wisconsin for lacrosse, and the 21st state the program has traveled to for a game.

Softball vs Northern Illinois, SDSU Softball Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

The Aztecs added junior pitcher Cassidy West as a transfer for this season; she joins a staff that features three returners in sophomore Dee Dee Hernandez, junior Allie Light and senior Dani Martinez. The Huskies bring back three of their top five RBI producers, led by senior utility player Sam Mallinder, as well as all three of their starting pitchers from last season. NIU finished second-bottom in the Mid-American Conference last season.

Monday, Feb. 13

Women’s Golf at San Diego State Classic, The Farms Golf Club, 8 a.m. start Monday and Tuesday

This will be the first event for San Diego State for the 2023 calendar year; SDSU finished sixth at the Hurricane Invitational on Nov. 1, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla. Senior Bernice Olivarz Ilas carded a five-under to earn fifth place, the best individual finish for the Aztecs so far this season, while sophomore Anika Sato tied for eighth at the event. The Farms Golf Club is located in Rancho Santa Fe.