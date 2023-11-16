News This Week




From left to right: A man wears an Israel flag while demonstrators walk in solidarity with Israel at San Diego State University on Oct. 9. This demonstration occurred after the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7. Photo by Gabriel Schneider The Palestinian flag is waved in front of Hepner Hall on Oct. 11. Photo by Daesha Gear

SDSU community weighs in on devastation in Israel-Hamas War

James Burgos poses with friends and fans at the end of a headlining concert in March 2022. (Photo Courtesy of James Burgos)

Burgos brews banger beats in his bedroom

Faculty union and CSU at an impasse, strike possible this semester

Faculty union and CSU at an impasse, strike possible this semester

San Diego State guard Reese Waters surveys the court during an exhibition game against Cal State San Marcos on Monday, Oct. 30 at Viejas Arena.

Portal pair, Waters and Pal are ready to add to Aztecs' basketball legacy

A snapshot of Hepner Hall, San Diego State University’s oldest building, opened in 1931.

Seven SDSU fraternities currently under investigation

Video: SDSU Associated Students’ Career Advantage Kick-off: fostering careers for the students of tomorrow

Associated Students of SDSU is looking to change the narrative of entering the job market by instilling confidence in students before venturing off into the professional industry
by Victor Nyden and Daesha GearNovember 16, 2023
SDSU+students+participate+in+Career+Advantage+event+by+visiting+the+various+pillars+to+advance+their+careers+on+Nov.+3.+Photo+by+Victor+Nyden
Victor Nyden
SDSU students participate in Career Advantage event by visiting the various pillars to advance their careers on Nov. 3. Photo by Victor Nyden

Looking for a career after graduating can be intimidating at first glance due to the ever-increasing number of newly-graduates entering the job market in the process as well.

However, Associated Students of SDSU is looking to reshape this narrative for college students.

Earlier this month Associated Students kicked off its Career Advantage initiative on Nov. 3. at the Student Union’s courtyard to give students a competitive edge when searching for a desired job.

To read more about A.S. and its career advantage initative, vist here.

Video production by Victor Nyden and reporting/writing by Daesha Gear
About the Contributor
Daesha Gear, Editor in Chief
Daesha Gear (she/her) is a third-year transfer from Riverside City College. During her time at RCC, Gear was heavily involved with her student-run publication, Viewpoints, in which she served as the Opinion and News Assistant Editor. She has also been awarded an honorable mention by the Journalism Association of Community College for covering a feature story surrounding the lack of resources for LGBTQ+ students at her community college. Outside of covering for her student-run publication, Gear has freelanced as a contributor for a local Riverside newspaper called The Raincross Gazette. Outside of writing, Gear loves to travel, draw and watch classic horror films. Gear is thrilled to be part of The Daily Aztec, and she is ready to write more hard-news stories and serve her brand new community.






