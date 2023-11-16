Video: SDSU Associated Students’ Career Advantage Kick-off: fostering careers for the students of tomorrow

Victor Nyden SDSU students participate in Career Advantage event by visiting the various pillars to advance their careers on Nov. 3. Photo by Victor Nyden

Looking for a career after graduating can be intimidating at first glance due to the ever-increasing number of newly-graduates entering the job market in the process as well.

However, Associated Students of SDSU is looking to reshape this narrative for college students.

Earlier this month Associated Students kicked off its Career Advantage initiative on Nov. 3. at the Student Union’s courtyard to give students a competitive edge when searching for a desired job.

Video production by Victor Nyden and reporting/writing by Daesha Gear