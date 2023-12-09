News This Week




Photo courtesy of Live Nation.

Stevie Nicks puts a spell on San Diego

Assistant coaches Dave Velasquez, Chris Acker, JayDee Luster and head coach Brian Dutcher at practice with the Aztecs mens basketball team on Oct. 2, 2023.

The pillars of Aztec basketball culture

College study sessions are often accompanied with caffeine.

College culture has a troubling love affair with caffeine

Image courtesy of SDSU Athletics. (Derrick Tuskan/San Diego State)

Hiring of Sean Lewis signals a major shift, refinement for Aztecs football

Photo of Speaker of the House Mike Johnson

New House Speaker averts government shutdown, continues funding into the new year, SDSU Students react

Video: Aztec women’s basketball overcomes overtime thriller with win against Cal State LA

Impactful scoring from key players led to Aztecs’ victory over the Golden Eagles
by Adrielle Hasara and Madison LaracuenteDecember 9, 2023
On Monday, Dec. 4, SDSU Women’s Basketball clutched up in overtime, securing an at-home win in their preseason matchup against Cal State Los Angeles.

Tune in for game highlights, fan features and more.

Video by Adrielle Hasara and Madison Laracuente






