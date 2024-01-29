News This Week




San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec



San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
1
Members of the California Faculty Association (CFA) gathered at a bus stop on the San Diego State University campus, holding signs in support of a CFA strike advocating for improved paid and working conditions on Jan. 22, 2024

What you need to know about the CFA strike

2
John Kelly, Hannah Geller, Jake Quintanar and Ryan Simmons pose in a yard. Photo courtesy of SILVER BULLET.

Sit down with Artist: SILVER BULLET: Rock and roll of high caliber

3
Two faculty members participate in the CFA strike at San Diego State University on January 22, 2024

Striking faculty deserve students’ continued support

4
San Diego State forward Kim Villalobos elevates for a shot over UNLV guard Kiara Jackson on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at Viejas Arena. Villalobos recorded her fourth double-double in the last five games in Aztecs 67-60 loss.

Women’s basketball falls short in Field Trip Day loss to No. 25 UNLV

5
San Diego State guard Mia Davis takes a jump shot earlier this season at Viejas Arena. The freshman from Phoenix scored 11 of her career-high 18 points in the third quarter of the Aztecs 76-62 win at Utah State on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Career-high 18 points from Mia Davis helps Aztecs dominate at Utah State

Advertisement

Here’s how investing in employee safety can ultimately benefit your venture’s bottom line

by Sponsored
January 29, 2024
Photo+by+Alireza+Hatami+on+Unsplash%0A++
Photo by Alireza Hatami on Unsplash

Sometimes, all the business world needs in order to understand the unparalleled importance of employee safety is a pandemic or epidemic crisis. These days, protecting employees while they unfold their tasks and obligations is more paramount than ever and even seen as a long-term investment that helps diminish reductions in the company’s bottom line, though companies worldwide still have a lot to learn to achieve the highest standards in this regard. 

Nonetheless, a persistent concern among upper management is the ROI for these endeavors, as they strive to strike a balance that satisfies both sides. The prevailing answer to this question is that, in many instances, investments in employee protection shield the company from expenses associated with legal non-compliance fees and penalties and contribute to better employee retention rates and a reduction in the number of fully paid workdays off.

Here are the outcomes you may expect when you place more emphasis on safeguarding employees at work and mitigating risks to their physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Lower insurance costs

One notable bottom line constraint many businesses fail to consider is the insurance costs and how these are impacted by the claims the customer gathers. Because other, more straightforward costs such as employee training, equipment checks, and rental charges are more often encountered and brought into discussions, the expenses involved in insurance purchases seem to remain in the dark.

Needless to say, businesses have a duty of care toward the safety and well-being of their employees, and its breach can lead to a wide range of repercussions weighing down on the firm’s bottom line. According to specialists, something as humble as failing to protect an employee from trips and falls on a freshly cleaned floor without workplace hazard safety signs in place can result in hefty fines and claims to deal with. These definitely take their toll on a business’s profit, not to mention the business’s image and reputation. One too many claims, and your insurance provider may eventually choose to stop covering you.

On the flip side, you may not consider the economic impact thoroughly since the workers’ compensation coverage has your back and pays for the expenses of your employee. However, this is just one side of the problem that you can see. Beyond medical expenditures, other services may eat into your BTL, such as replacing labor or conducting further investigations.

Therefore, conducting a thorough assessment and investing appropriately in your worker safety strategy will prove advantageous, helping you steer clear of insurance-related complications and hassles.

 

Reduced financial damages associated with an infamous reputation

Revenue and reputation go hand in hand; one cannot exist without the other. The latter is intricately tied to cultivating a favorable brand image and has a lot of implications when a potential customer ponders whether they should choose your offerings or turn to the competition. Several elements can make or break how your audience perceives your business, such as your sense of community, associations with responsible or unreliable companies, goals it aligns with, and, ultimately, how the employees are known to be treated. Remember the Amazon scandal when the company was called out for employee underpayment or improper work conditions and treatment as well.

A poor reputation may come out of the blue and without any notice. The safety of your staff is one of the most potent sources from which unfavorable standing can stem. If your business is persistently considered to be compromising on safety practices, it will likely take a hit. On the flip side, if it sets the gold standard for a safe and healthy workplace, it’s bound to stay in the driver’s seat when it comes to retaining employees and customers alike.

 

More productivity or less downtime

It’s well known that a solid safety culture is the key to keeping employees healthier, more engaged, and content, all of which ultimately translate to increased output. The lower the risks and threats in the workspace, the more relaxed employees will carry out their tasks, thus increasing their focus on the quality of their outcomes and overall productivity.

Of course, just as with any investment, you want to measure the ROI. Several metrics can help you evaluate the results recorded, such as:

  • Instances of adjusting the work setting and practice to adapt to the new needs of the ill or injured employee
  • Number of sick days obtained
  • Amount of time lost
  • Task efficiency.

 

Conversely, poor health and safety strategies can eat into a business’s profits

Indeed, having your employees sustain injuries or constantly deal with threats and risks in the workplace can do nothing good, and your business’s bottom line makes no exception for harmed aspects. A deficient safety program can jeopardize your company’s financial stability in multiple ways, necessitating heightened awareness among senior management. These include both indirect and direct costs.

Hard or direct costs can encompass legal fees, medical expenses, dependent/death benefits, employee wage benefits, or claims investigation costs.

On the other hand, soft or indirect expenditures spawn a wide range of costs, including:

  • Lower profitability and productivity
  • Costlier insurance premiums
  • Hazard mitigation expenses
  • Workplace culture concerns
  • Decline in staff motivation
  • Worsened reputation
  • Wage and hour costs
  • Lower-quality work
  • Training expenses.

 

Last words

If you want to avoid putting a dent in your financial success, use the recommendations above and carefully reassess your business’s approach when the situation requires this endeavor. Avoid anything detrimental to your financial stability and ensure you make a priority out of your employees’ physical, mental, and emotional health and safety. 

Looking beyond the upfront expenses of incidents such as injuries and concentrating on the overall financial effect similar mishaps can have on your business will help you make better-informed, more confident decisions.

More to Discover
More in Sponsored
Image by master1305 on Freepik
Why are students gravitating towards buying crypto?
Asian women playing video games at home Free Photo
Gaming culture around the world: different strokes for different regions
Medical stethoscope and mask composed with red foiled chocolate hearts
The Growing Demand for Nurses in the United States: What You Need to Know
Photo Of Woman Resting On The Couch
Navigating the ABCs of an ABSN Degree: What You Need to Know
Woman Holding Microphone Standing in Front of Crowd
How Online Education Can Help You Develop Key Leadership Skills
Person Holding A Vaccine
Reckon You've Got What It Takes To Become a Nurse?






© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in