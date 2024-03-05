News This Week





The Daily Aztec
The Daily Aztec



The Daily Aztec
Photo Courtesy of Meet Cute Romance Bookshop

Finding love between pages: Inside San Diego's charming Meet Cute Bookshop

Rolling Louds 2023 festival in Los Angeles drew in a nearly sold out crowd

As Rolling Loud inches closer, SDSU students prepare to ‘rage’ to all-star headliners and a surprise Kanye West performance

Jamals Chicken opened in the Bell Pavilion for the spring semester

Jamal’s Chicken: A ‘cluck-tastic’ delight

An upside down Hawaiian state flag flies in the midst of a burned down neighborhood in Lahaina, Maui. An upside down flag signifies a state of distress. Photo taken on Dec. 12, 2023.

The impact of tourists’ return to vacation in a charred Lahaina, Maui

San Diego State forward Adryana Quezada lays up the ball over an UN:V defender earlier this season at Viejas Arena. Quezada led the team in scoring with 14 points in the blowout loss to the Rebels 100-41 on Saturday, Mar. 2nd.

Women’s basketball handed worst loss of the season, 100-41, to No. 24 UNLV Rebels

Spring Career and Internship Fair brings large turnout of searching students

Over a hundred employers and students attended in search of jobs and opportunities
by Vivian Gomez, Contributor March 5, 2024
Students+gather+at+San+Diego+State+Universitys+annual+Spring+Career+and+Internship+Fair+on+Feb.+7%2C+2024.
Zoey Advincula
Students gather at San Diego State University’s annual Spring Career and Internship Fair on Feb. 7, 2024.

San Diego State University students, alumni and employers came together for the Spring Career and Internship Fair in Montezuma Hall on Feb. 7. 

The career fair was open to all majors and disciplines, and employers from a variety of industries were in attendance to meet with prospective candidates. Additionally, the STEM Career and Internship Fair occurred on Feb. 20 and Feb. 22, with additional field-specific fairs taking place throughout March.

Government agencies, nonprofit organizations and private businesses comprised the employers present at the fair. 

SDSU Career Services set up a booth complete with lint rollers, mirrors and guides about job searching and interviewing to help career fair goers. 

Allan Arzu, a recruiting specialist at Career Services, emphasized the role of career fairs in all students’ educational and career journeys, fighting back against the assumption that job fairs are only relevant to soon-to-be graduates. 

“Just coming to the event shows a lot,” Arzu said. “Even if you’re not searching, it’s a low-level risk that can only benefit.”

Courtney Kelley, a second-year sustainability major, encourages students to go to career fairs, despite the anxiety or apprehension they may have.

“It’s not an interview, it’s more to get to know employers,” Kelley said. 

Gemma Licata, human resources recruiter from ARC Afterschool and Experiential Education stated that the purpose of a career fair for employers is to find qualified students relevant to the position, while the goal for students is usually to find a job relevant to their field of study. Overall, this creates a symbiotic relationship between both parties. 

Last fall, Associated Students launched a new initiative called Career Advantage to empower students in pursuit of a meaningful career. Following the success of the initiative’s first alumni networking event in November, A.S. is hosting two more career-focused events this month.

Information about future events and SDSU Career Services resources can be found on Handshake’s website.







