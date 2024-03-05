Spring Career and Internship Fair brings large turnout of searching students

San Diego State University students, alumni and employers came together for the Spring Career and Internship Fair in Montezuma Hall on Feb. 7.

The career fair was open to all majors and disciplines, and employers from a variety of industries were in attendance to meet with prospective candidates. Additionally, the STEM Career and Internship Fair occurred on Feb. 20 and Feb. 22, with additional field-specific fairs taking place throughout March.

Government agencies, nonprofit organizations and private businesses comprised the employers present at the fair.

SDSU Career Services set up a booth complete with lint rollers, mirrors and guides about job searching and interviewing to help career fair goers.

Allan Arzu, a recruiting specialist at Career Services, emphasized the role of career fairs in all students’ educational and career journeys, fighting back against the assumption that job fairs are only relevant to soon-to-be graduates.

“Just coming to the event shows a lot,” Arzu said. “Even if you’re not searching, it’s a low-level risk that can only benefit.”

Courtney Kelley, a second-year sustainability major, encourages students to go to career fairs, despite the anxiety or apprehension they may have.

“It’s not an interview, it’s more to get to know employers,” Kelley said.

Gemma Licata, human resources recruiter from ARC Afterschool and Experiential Education stated that the purpose of a career fair for employers is to find qualified students relevant to the position, while the goal for students is usually to find a job relevant to their field of study. Overall, this creates a symbiotic relationship between both parties.

Last fall, Associated Students launched a new initiative called Career Advantage to empower students in pursuit of a meaningful career. Following the success of the initiative’s first alumni networking event in November, A.S. is hosting two more career-focused events this month.

Information about future events and SDSU Career Services resources can be found on Handshake’s website.