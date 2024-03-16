Bad Beats: Aztecs draw dead down the stretch in Mountain West Final

LAS VEGAS — One of the most consistent indicators of success for the San Diego State men’s basketball team had been their 22-1 record when holding a lead when the chips are down with five minutes remaining.

The Aztecs (24-10) led by two at that mark in the Mountain West Championship Final, but were outscored 11-2 the rest of the way in the 68-61 loss to the New Mexico Lobos (25-9) at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday.

It was a painful time for SDSU to lose their second with a lead that late in a game this season and for just the 12th time under head coach Brian Dutcher.

“It was second chance opportunities down the stretch that won the game, whether it was a missed free-throw (or) a put-back opportunity,” Dutcher said. “We caused initial misses, but we didn’t finish it with rebounds, and that’s the difference in the game.”

Micah Parrish knocked down a 3-pointer with 7:08 remaining, pushing the Aztecs lead out to its largest at 57-53. Then the wheels fell off, as the Scarlet and Black missed their next 10 shots and made just 1-of-14 to close the game.

The next two possessions after the 3 saw SDSU get three cracks to score on offensive rebounds to no avail. Then a one and done, followed by back-to-back turnovers set the stage for the Lobos to take the lead for good with forward JT Toppin’s putback at 2:30 to make it 61-59.

Then four more misses, before Jaedon LeDee finally broke the spell by cleaning up a missed trey, but by then the New Mexico had a 67-61 lead with 23 seconds remaining.

“I feel like they were getting the ball on the rim, and they were able to get some good shots from (Jaelen) House and (Jamal) Mashburn (Jr.), and they were getting offensive rebounds,” Lamont Butler said. “It was really hard to pressure them because of how quick they are and how fast they are.”

The New Mexico guards’ speed drew the Aztecs’ defensive help man towards the action when the Lobos drove the lane, leaving pockets where Toppin was able to tuck in and follow up for second chance points.

The Mountain West Co-Freshman of the Year was the UNM difference maker down the stretch, scoring nine of his 13 points and grabbing six rebounds (four on offense) of 11 overall after the Parrish triple.

Six of Toppin’s nine points in the final seven minutes came on put-backs — New Mexico had an 18-6 edge in second chance points for the game.

After righting the ship in the first two games of the tournament, SDSU’s stumbles down the stretch in the title game reminded of similar issues that the team dealt with in the majority of its regular season conference road games.

This weekend the Aztecs showed they can close out against desperate competition despite ultimately folding in Las Vegas.

Come the NCAA Tournament, SDSU knows that they’ll have to hold ’em.