A sign showcases a closure notice of San Diego State Universitys Chipotle Mexican Grill at the Aztec Student Union on Feb. 25, 2024.

Chipotle is out, what’s next?

Fans pack Viejas Arena with their fingers up in hopes of a made free throw earlier in the Mens Basketball season vs. Point Loma on Monday, Nov. 23, 2023.

SDSU Aztecs' basketball ignites a vibrant fan culture

A general view of the San Diego State student section during their 2023-2024 home opener again Cal State Fullerton at Viejas Arena on Nov. 6, 2023. The Aztecs have had announced sellout crowds at all 12 of their home games against DI opponents this season.

SDSU ticket office responds to men's basketball student tickets limits

San Diego State forward Jaedon LeDee lets a shot go over his fingertips over New Mexico center Nelly Junior Joespeh. LeDee was the leading scorer versus the Lobos with 22 points in the 68-61 Mountain West title loss at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, March 16.

Men’s basketball falls in Mountain West Title game, 68-61 to New Mexico

San Diego State guard Lamont Butler (5) takes the ball up the court followed by forward Jaedon LeDee (13) on Friday, March 8 at Viejas Arena. The Aztecs 79-77 loss to Boise State, coupled with Mountain West results on Saturday made SDSU the No. 5 seed for the 2024 Mountain West Tournament.

Day After: No. 5 seed men’s basketball will face UNLV at conference tourney

Video: School of JMS hosts bi-annual Screening Circle event

Held on March 19, guest speaker, Christopher Rivas, shared insights with JMS students on disrupting the narrative
by Hayley Lawson and Vivian GomezMarch 22, 2024
by Hayley Lawson and Vivian Gomez
Hayley Lawson
Hosted by San Diego State University’s Journalism and Media Studies department, this event helped students learn and discuss diversity in the media

DA reporter Hayley Lawson visits this spring 2024 Screening Circle, hosted by San Diego State University’s Journalism and Media Studies department, featuring guest speaker Christopher Rivas.

Video by Hayley Lawson and Vivian Gomez

 






