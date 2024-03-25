News This Week





A sign showcases a closure notice of San Diego State Universitys Chipotle Mexican Grill at the Aztec Student Union on Feb. 25, 2024.

Chipotle is out, what's next?

Fans pack Viejas Arena with their fingers up in hopes of a made free throw earlier in the Mens Basketball season vs. Point Loma on Monday, Nov. 23, 2023.

SDSU Aztecs' basketball ignites a vibrant fan culture

San Diego State forward Jaedon LeDee lets a shot go over his fingertips over New Mexico center Nelly Junior Joespeh. LeDee was the leading scorer versus the Lobos with 22 points in the 68-61 Mountain West title loss at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, March 16.

Men's basketball falls in Mountain West Title game, 68-61 to New Mexico

New Mexico forward JT Toppin (15) grabs a rebound over San Diego State forward Jaedon LeDee (13) in the 2024 Mountain West Championship Final on Saturday, March 16 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Toppin scored nine of his 13 points and grabbed six of his 11 rebounds in the game during the second half.

Bad Beats: Aztecs draw dead down the stretch in Mountain West Final

San Diego State guard Lamont Butler (5) takes the ball up the court followed by forward Jaedon LeDee (13) on Friday, March 8 at Viejas Arena. The Aztecs 79-77 loss to Boise State, coupled with Mountain West results on Saturday made SDSU the No. 5 seed for the 2024 Mountain West Tournament.

Day After: No. 5 seed men's basketball will face UNLV at conference tourney

Men’s Basketball play in the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive year, a first in school history

The Aztecs move on to the Sweet 16 after a 24-point halftime lead made it smooth sailing over the Bulldogs to win 85-57
Byline photo of Roman Aguilar
by Roman Aguilar, Sports Editor March 25, 2024
San+Diego+State+guard+Darrion+Trammell+lays+up+the+ball+in+the+paint+over+a+pair+of+UNLV+defenders+earlier+this+season+at+Thomas+%26+Mack+Center.+Trammell+had+18+points+in+the+second+round+win+over+Yale+85-57+on+March+24.+
Chinedu Nwoffiah
San Diego State guard Darrion Trammell lays up the ball in the paint over a pair of UNLV defenders earlier this season at Thomas & Mack Center. Trammell had 18 points in the second round win over Yale 85-57 on March 24.

No. 5 seed San Diego State wasted no time to overwhelm 13th-seeded Yale and cruised to an 85-57 win in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night. 

Forward Jaedon LeDee had 26 points and nine rebounds in the contest, while guard Darrion Trammell added 18 points. 

The Aztecs (26-10, 11-7 Mountain West) were again led by LeDee after his dominant performance from the game prior against UAB. He made nine of 12 shots, a pair of threes, and in combined tournament games, is 20-for-30 shooting. 

Some of the from-the-distance shooting that was absent from the tournament opener came back alive in the second round as SDSU notched a season-high 13 three-pointers. Trammell hit four threes against Yale, who had just four shots, and took four shots against UAB.  

 “First game is definitely always the hardest. Obviously, we go out there and play confident, but I feel like getting that first one under our belt, we come out much more loose and much more confident,” Trammell said. “We were getting open shots. We’ve been putting in the time, putting in the work, and there’s no reason to go out there and be hesitant. So I think we just let it fly tonight.”

The Scarlet and Black were off to a fast start, as they scored the first 10 points of the game, and by halftime led by 24, removing any potential of a March Madness upset. 

Guard Bez Mbeng led the Bulldogs (23-10, 11-3 Ivy League) with 12 points, while forward Matt Knowling totaled 11. Guard John Poulakidas wasn’t able to recreate the magic of Yale’s upset win over Auburn in which he had 28 points in the matchup. Poulakidas was scoreless at the half, and missed all five shots leading up to the break. He finished the night with nine points, scoring his first points early in the second half. 

SDSU earned a rematch with No. 1 seed and the defending national champion UConn on Thursday in Boston in the Sweet 16. The last time the two teams matched up, the Huskies denied San Diego State a title after beating the Aztecs 76-59 last April in Houston. 

“We kind of had a little bitter taste in our mouth last year after they beat us, but we get to play them again and they’re a great team,” LeDee said. “We’ll get back, game plan, and get ready to play ’em in Boston.”

The Aztecs will take on the No. 1 seeded Huskies in the Sweet 16 on Thursday at 4:39 p.m. 

 
