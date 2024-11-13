‘I had a feeling that America wasn’t truly ready for a Black female in office’ : SDSU Students React to Trump’s Re-election

Donald Trump was elected as the 47th President of the United States on Wednesday, following a tumultuous re-election campaign.

Trump won several key swing states, including Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, which gave him more than the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.

This is the first time in over 100 years that a president has served two non-consecutive terms in office, with the only other being Grover Cleveland in 1893. Trump will also be the first president convicted of a felony to serve in office.

“I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president,” Trump told supporters in Florida.

The Republican Party has also won control of the Senate, with at least 52 seats. Control of the House is still undecided as votes continue to be counted in many states.

Vice President Kamala Harris conceded the election in an address Wednesday afternoon to supporters given at her alma mater, Howard University.

“The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for. But … the light of America’s promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up,” Harris said.

Harris also stressed the importance of accepting the election results in a nod to Trump’s refusal to accept his loss in the 2020 election.

“A fundamental principle of American democracy is that when we lose an election, we accept the results,” Harris said.

Harris received 224 electoral votes, 46 votes shy of the 270 needed to secure the presidency.

World leaders around the globe reacted to the results on Wednesday morning. The Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to congratulate Trump on his victory. On X, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Trump’s victory “history’s greatest comeback!”

For many San Diego State students, this was their first or second time voting in an election. On Election Day, polling locations in the Love Library and the Parma Payne Goodall Alumni Center remained busy with lines of voters.

Donald Trump’s two biggest priorities for his second term are the largest deportation of immigrants in American history and imposing high tariffs on foreign goods. Trump also seeks to tamper climate change-related regulations for policies that prioritize the use of fossil fuels.

Some students felt hesitant to talk to The Daily Aztec regarding their reaction to the election, but those who did expressed a range of opinions.

For fourth-year television, film and new media student Mikayla Siragusa, the outcome of the presidential election wasn’t surprising.

“I felt that either way, no matter who’s president, the country will keep going on,” Siragusa said. “Obviously it’s a big deal – they’re the leader of our country. But at the same time, I think people get too caught up in it and become divided.”

Apollo Davis, an English major, also felt unsurprised by Trump’s win.

“I had a feeling that America wasn’t truly ready for a Black female in office,” Davis said.

Regardless of what happens on the national level, Davis said he plans to focus on making an impact locally.

“In a weird sense, I know it does affect my life,” he added, “but I want to continue making progress in my close life and my community.”

Third-year marketing major Hugo Gonzalez said the election results didn’t really affect him personally, but he noticed their impact on others.

“I feel like I’m a privileged person where, regardless of who is elected, I’m going to be fine,” Gonzalez said. “I’ve always had the idea that it’s up to me at the end of the day to get through life and that regardless of who sits on that seat, I just have to adapt the best I can.”