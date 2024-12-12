The 2024 Election: Americans are Pinning Blame Rather Than Looking at the Facts

Latino voters faced fierce backlash the morning after the election in an embarrassing scene mirroring the aftermath of the 2020 election.

Following the release of exit polls detailing the demographics of voters in the 2024 presidential election, the staggering 55% of Latino men who voted for Trump left many pointing to the demographic as the cause for Harris’ loss.

Users on X flocked to the platform, displaying pure hatred and bitterness that can only be summarized as scapegoating and a lack of understanding of the country’s population.

One viral post demanded Latinos be deported as a ”solution” to the results.

The conversation we need to have is about the everpresent wish to find someone or something to blame, no matter how valid the argument is.

Rather than looking for the easiest target to pin the blame on, citizens should be educating themselves on the facts.

“If we’re about to enter a period of unprecedented racism y’all are not prepared for what i have to say for the latinos,” X user @slowslumbers02 said.

This flood of hatred and anger seemed to be something people were waiting to express, and the exit polls created what users assumed would be a safe space to finally let their grating voices be heard.

In a true American fashion, minorities were the first to be blamed by the rest of the country for unwanted results, rather than the candidates’ own shortcomings to be grappled with.

When President Biden officially dropped out of the race on July 21, Harris was left with a mere 107 days to campaign—while Trump had four years to strengthen his already die-hard fan base.

The Harris campaign was doomed before it began, and yet, much of the country was quick to act as if the downfall of her attempt was tied to a single demographic.

In reality, White Women also swung the vote in a drastic manner that social media users blamed Latino men for. According to NBC’s official numbers two weeks post-election, 53% of White Women voted for Trump, along with 55% of Latino men.

At first glance, this caused some readers to jump on Latino men, but many who did failed to realize that this demographic accounts for roughly half of the total Hispanic population in the United States, according to the Pew Research Center. A group that represents an estimated 19% of the nation, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

In a display of minimal awareness of the country’s population, that 55% was used to justify the slew of racially charged posts to the platform.

The scapegoating trend spanned across many if not all social media platforms in the days following November 5, with some users looking to division as their next course of action.

“Please, I beg, don’t EVER group us together as ‘POC’ anymore,” said X user @Hi_ImBria.

With the Trump administration entering office in less than two months, this is the last thing the country needs.

What we need is to accept reality and start making change. Stop dividing, turning your backs on one another, and blaming marginalized groups. Come together to stay secure and grounded these next four years.

Mutual aid groups, meal services, coalitions, community services and connections are vital to reversing the rhetoric spreading in the internet’s disturbing display of division.

Go out and create change and spread positivity to those who border on helpless after the results of the election. It is the only way to stay standing when those in charge want you to fall.



