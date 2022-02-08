Production Night: Such A Vibe

Production Night is The Daily Aztec’s weekly news podcast that is pulling back the curtain on San Diego State’s student newsroom. Writers, editors and guests will discuss the week’s biggest stories and invite listeners into the action.

On this episode of “Production Night” podcast host and newly appointed social media editor Sara Rott joined by staff writer Eugenie Budnik.

Kicking off the podcast, Rott lets Budnik take the mic for a formal introduction as she talks about recently becoming a journalism major.

Talking stories, Budnik starts it off with an article written by staff writer Jadyn Brandt about students taking to social media responding to a political tweet from sociology professor and Dean of the College of Arts and Letters Doctor Monica J. Casper. The two of them discuss with each other their opinion surrounding the situation.

In multimedia news, Rott discusses news editor Katelynn Robinson’s debut package about students calling SDSU “hypocritical” for hosting in-person events, Mundo Azteca assistant editor Karina Bazarte’s package on Aztec Nights returning for in-person fun during temporary virtual classes and senior staff writer Lucelis Martinez’s profile on Kayli Sandoval, San Diego State journalism major and her passion and success on Tiktok.

From packages to TV shows, Budnik doesn’t hold back any excitement as she talks to the audience about the newest reboot “How I Met Your Father,” written by arts and culture assistant editor Cristina Lombardo.

Lastly, they end on “Featured Opinion of the Week,” written by Sumaia Wegner on “Mamba Mentality” and how that means to strive to be the best version of yourself.